Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance in theft of four dirt bikes, trailer

CALGARY -

Cochrane RCMP are seeking public assistance in investigating the theft of a tandem trailer and four dirt bikes from a property.

Police received a complaint on Nov. 8 that a blue pickup truck entered the property on Hamilton Drive. It backed up to the trailer, and two men wearing black sweaters and medical masks snapped the hitch lock off the trailer, then attached it to the truck.

A white 12-foot 2017 tandem trailer with Alberta plate number 5LK 540 had four dirt bikes inside, as well as gear and a snow plow.

The four dirt bikes are:

· Green and white 2014 Kawasaki KLX 140L, Alberta plate MDX91;

· A green and white 2016 Kawasaki KX85 with Alberta plate MWD58;

· A green and white 2017 Kawasaki KX84 with Alberta plate MWD57; and

· An orange and white 2014 KTM 200 XC with Alberta plate GNG83

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.