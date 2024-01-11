Cochrane RCMP seek public's help to find man missing from Stoney Nakoda First Nation

Mounties out of Cochrane are asking for your help to find a man missing from Stoney Nakoda First Nation since Tuesday.

The RCMP says Donald James "Kiki" Ryder, 56, was last seen at a residence there.

Ryder is described as having a medium complexion and being 5'3" and 140 pounds, brown-haired and brown-eyed.

He was last seen wearing a white toque, a red and black jacket and boots.

Anyone with information regarding Ryder's whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.