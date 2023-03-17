Cochrane RCMP taps residents of Rocky View County to help set policing priorities

Mounties in Cochrane are setting their priorities for the coming policing year, and they’re looking to bring in the opinions of Rocky View County residents.

The policing year begins in April.

An online survey is available until March 24 to residents within Bearspaw and Elbow Valley, Township Road 290 to the north, Highway 66 to the south and the Municipal District of Bighorn to the west.

Residents can access the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/Z7JV5QZ.