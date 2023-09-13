Cochrane RCMP turn to public to find missing woman

Shannelle Jimmy, 27, hasn't been seen since early in the morning on Aug. 30, on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation Reservation, RCMP say. Shannelle Jimmy, 27, hasn't been seen since early in the morning on Aug. 30, on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation Reservation, RCMP say.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News