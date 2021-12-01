Cochrane RCMP warn drivers to lock vehicles after uptick in thefts

Cochrane RCMP are asking residents to make sure their vehicles are locked after a recent spike in vehicle thefts.

On Wednesday, RCMP said that in the past two weeks officers have been called to several vehicle thefts in several neighbourhoods.

“As temperatures drop, we tend to see an increase in thefts of motor vehicles as well,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff in a news release.

”The most effective method to deter this type of crime is simply to lock up your vehicle at all times.”

In addition, RCMP are asking drivers to keep holiday gifts hidden if placing them inside vehicles.

Anyone with information on recent vehicle break-ins is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-870-3749, contact their local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.