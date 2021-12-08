Cochrane RCMP warn of icy road conditions, crashes on Highway 1A

Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment are asking drivers to avoid Highway 1A east of the town due to reduced visibility and icy roads.

The warning from RCMP was issued just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

In it, RCMP said they had been called to "numerous" collisions.

"Several vehicles have spun out on the road or entered the ditches," RCMP said in a news release. "Eastbound lanes are partially blocked and traffic is moving very slowly."

Motorists are cautioned to avoid the area until weather conditions improve.

"Please drive carefully, reduce your speed, allow extra distance between vehicles and expect delays," RCMP said.

Tow trucks are arriving on scene to clear the roadways.