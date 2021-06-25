CALGARY -- The town of Cochrane is moving ahead on a project that has been in high demand for years now – twinning a major highway that runs through the heart of the community.

Congestion problems along Highway 1A and Cowboy Trail has prompted many residents to demand the construction work.

While there will be the usual delays during construction, residents will not have to put up with pylons for too long as the project is expected to finish in the fall 2022. Traffic will also be detoured past the slow areas whenever possible.

The infrastructure project is expected to alleviate much of the traffic congestion seen in the area as well as add new pathways and crosswalks to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

“I think they’re going to be voicing some concern over the traffic delays – but I’m going to be smiling when I respond to them and say, ‘This is what we have all been waiting for and it’s finally here.’ I believe most residents will be excited with the progress,” Mayor Jeff Genung said in a media scrum beside the highway.

The project was approved in 2020 when Cochrane town council was given a provincial grant for projects such as this one.

The project budget costs are an estimated $13.8 million and a majority of these funds will go to upgrading the highway itself in order to streamline the flow of traffic through the area.

Construction began on June 22 with breaking of the sod, a traditional construction ceremony to christen the project.

Genung emphasized that this is a tandem project with the province to improve the highways in town. The town of Cochrane will be handling the western portion of the project, from the bottom of the hill right up to the 1A-Highway 22 interchange.

That’s where the shovel will switch hands over to Alberta Transportation that will be in charge of renovations to the intersection at Cowboy Trail and Highway 1A.

Ric McIver, Alberta’s minister of transportation, has referenced 30,000 vehicles a day passing through the 1A intersection in Cochrane, but Genung believes it is likely much more than that.