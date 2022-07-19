Cochrane teen's disappearance enters sixth day, RCMP seek tips

Cochrane RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Devon Clark.

Devon was last seen on the night of July 14 on Sundown Way in the northern tip of Cochrane.

Police have been unable to locate him and are concerned for his wellbeing.

The teen is described as:

178 centimetres (5’10”) tall;

Weighing 77 kilograms (170 lbs); and,

Having blond hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, burgundy t-shirt and ripped jeans.

If you have seen Clark, the RCMP wants you to contact them at 403-851-8000, the Calgary Police at 403-266-1234, your local police, Crime Stoppers, or through the P3 Tips app or www.P3Tips.com.