Cochrane water levels improving as crews contain line break

Water levels in Cochrane’s reservoir are improving, after crews isolated a water line that was ruptured on the weekend.

In a news release Thursday, the Town of Cochrane said water is no longer leaking from the pipe and repairs have begun.

A contractor was working for the town on Saturday when a sewage line and treated water line were ruptured.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the town said positive water levels were being observed in its reservoirs. As a result, water hauling from nearby communities has been discontinued.

Residents are still encouraged to continue conserving water, however, the town says quick showers, emergency loads of laundry or dishwashing are now allowed due to the improving reservoir levels.

Water was restored to local hotels and the GM dealership late on Wednesday night.

A state of local emergency was lifted on Thursday afternoon due to reservoir levels improving “significantly.” The town said level three water restrictions will remain in place until repairs are complete.

“As crews diligently work to finalize the water line repair, we kindly request that residents remain conscientious about their water consumption,” Shawn Polley, deputy director of emergency management for the Town of Cochrane, said in a news release.

“Although the pipe is no longer leaking, our water system is still in the process of recovering, and the collaborative efforts of our community will help strengthen its capacity.”

Sewage from the ruptured line had been flowing into the Bow River but was contained on Monday.

The amount of sewage that flowed down the banks and into the river has not yet been calculated, but town officials believe it was a "significant" amount.

The town said partial road closures on West Rock Road and West Side Drive will remain in effect throughout Thursday. Another closure on Riverview Drive also continues to be in place.

A partial road closure of Gleneagles Drive East from Highway 1 was lifted Thursday.

