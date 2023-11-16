The city of Calgary ended up with just under 5 centimetres of snow Wednesday, and because the bulk of that snow fell later in the day (with cooler temperatures) commuters woke up to slippery roadways Thursday morning.

Complicating the morning start, calm winds allowed fog to develop in many communities - including Calgary.

By 8 a.m. visibility in Springbank and Medicine Hat was at near zero but expected to improve throughout the day.

Thursday will be a bit of an odd day with a very slow climb out of the colder temperatures.

The peak daytime high for Thursday will actually arrive just before midnight, allowing temperatures to remain above freezing overnight. In fact Calgary should hold at temperatures at or above 0C until Sunday afternoon, but it bears noting - wind-chill values will make it feel slightly cooler at times.

A ridge-trough couplet along the Rockies Thursday will produce stronger winds in southern Alberta starting in the early afternoon, which will kick of evaporation of this fresh snow.

Calgary can expect sustained winds of 20 km/h with gusts around 40 km/h, but winds will be stronger in the southwest.

Double-digit daytime highs Friday and Saturday will further aid in snow melting over the weekend.

Calgary will continue with above-seasonal daytime highs and overnight lows for the next five days. The average high for Calgary is 2C with an overnight low of -9C.