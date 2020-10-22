CALGARY -- Scattered snow showers are the be-all-end-all for today, and that's under a mainly cloudy sky that could open up to some welcome sunshine. We're beneath the northern wind of the massive trough that’s already brought in cool air and pledges to cool us down even more.

A surface low (accompanied by a cold-core disturbance aloft) is wafting in off the Pacific. It has already generated advisories through the majority of the B.C. interior, where 5-15 cm of snow is expected to fall in reasonably short order. By Saturday morning, the entire event will have moved on from our area, but we're anticipating 5-7 cm of snow as a result. We’ll also cope with 20-30 km/h gusts of wind while this billows through. Communities to our southwest along the foothills may see that snowfall total stretch toward 20 cm, which would be enough to prompt some snowfall warnings.

I mentioned that cold-core disturbance, and the B.C. advisories: another note in the advisories for British Columbia comes back to "temperatures 10 degrees below normal." Calgary’s expected daytime high Saturday of -11C will put us 21 degrees below normal.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, chance of scattered flurries

Daytime high: -8C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -13C

Tomorrow:

Afternoon/evening snow

Daytime high: -10C

Evening: cloudy, low -14C

Saturday:

Morning snow, clearing to sunshine

Daytime high: -11C

Evening: clear, low -16C

Sunday:

Mainly clear

Daytime high: -5C

Evening: some cloud, low -6C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 4C

Evening: clear, low 0C

Thanks to Roy in South Calgary for catching this incredible moonset yesterday evening!

