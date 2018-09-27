

CTV Calgary Staff





Snow started falling in Calgary and parts of the province on Thursday morning but most of it is expected to melt before it hits the surface.

A cold front swept in overnight bringing in unsettled conditions and it will remain in place for the next few days.

Roads in the city are wet but are reported to be in good condition.

