Cold start to Monday, milder mid-week

CALGARY -

Extreme cold warnings remain over extreme northern Alberta, but wind chills across central southern Alberta are also frigid.

Southern portions of the province could wake up Monday morning to wind chills in the minus mid-20s, while areas north of Calgary could feel closer to -30.

Monday morning could also bring some flurries spreading from west central Alberta southeast to Medicine Hat, followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Warmer temperatrues are expected through the rest of the week.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

Chance of flurries in the morning, sunny afternoon

Daytime high: -7 C, wind chill -14

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -13 C, wind chill -21

Tuesday:

Becoming cloudy in the afternoon

Daytime high: -2 C

Overnight: Chance of rain or snow, risk of freezing rain, -2 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -3 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -11 C

Friday: