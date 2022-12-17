Cold weather closes Servus Tube Park Sunday, ski and snowboarding to remain open

The cold weather wreaked a little havoc at WinSport Saturday.

The outdoor winter sport mecca announced late Saturday afternoon that the Servus Tube Park which just opened Saturday, will be closed Sunday.

The ski and snowboard hill will remain open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but with temperatures predicted to remain below -20 Monday, the ski and snowboard hill will also close Monday, along with the Servus Tube Park.

Chilly temperatures are forecast to stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the organization said it will decide whether to open those days on Sunday.

The Servus Tube Park is expected to reopen Saturday, Dec. 24.