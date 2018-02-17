Crowds packed the Bow Habitat Station in southeast Calgary on Saturday, all taking part in a number of activities and learning a thing or two about fishing in Alberta for the Family Day Weekend.

It's the fifth year that the Family Fishin' Weekend has been held at the facility and families were invited to take part in snowshoeing, toasting marshmallows and practicing their casting skills, all for free.

Staff say kids were able to make crafts and take part in a number of different games.

"It's a lot of fun for the whole family. It's a great way to get outside, experience nature, experience responsible recreation and maybe learn a thing or two," said Robyn Rush with the Bow Habitat Station.

Rush says the cold weather wasn'ta deterrent for anyone.

"The snow is a warm welcome for us because we actually have snow to snowshoe in. It hasn't scared people away. As you can see the park is bustling and it's even busier inside now."

Along with the event, the Government of Alberta is allowing everyone in the province to fish without a licence for the next few days.