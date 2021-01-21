CALGARY -- Our forecast conditions may seem largely uneventful for the coming days — a by-product of an Arctic air mass taking up residence, which makes things cool and dry. That said, we still run the risk of light flurries for the weekend, as a weak Clipper low slides off the foothills and pushes across the prairies.

Longer-range forecasts are keeping us firmly below seasonal moving forward, but we can also expect things to stay on the drier side. That sort of consistency doesn't exactly bode well for wordy or interesting weather articles, which means I'll have to fill the space our web guru Ryan White gives me with something else.

Science facts?...

Drawings my children made?...

Time will tell.

For now, enjoy those dry-road drives, and give your vehicle a few moments to warm up before putting it in gear.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: a wee spot of cloud, low -12 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -15 C

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy, with afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: overnight flurries, low -17 C

Sunday:

AM flurries, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: some cloud, low -17 C

