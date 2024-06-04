Colleen Klein, wife of Ralph Klein, has died at age 83

Colleen Klein has died.

Her daughter, Lisa Pinder, posted the news on social media late Tuesday afternoon.

Pinder says her mom was "forever the angel on my shoulder" and that Colleen and her late husband, former Calgary mayor and Alberta premier Ralph Klein "can rest easy together in eternity."

Colleen was born in Victoria and grew up in B.C. and Ontario before moving to Alberta.

She married Ralph in 1972.

She was often at his side at events, including election nights during Ralph's time as mayor and premier.

Colleen championed many charitable causes.

She received an honourary doctor of laws degree from the U of C in 2002.

She was 83.