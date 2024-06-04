CALGARY
Calgary

    • Colleen Klein, wife of Ralph Klein, has died at age 83

    Colleen Klein has died at age 83. Colleen Klein has died at age 83.
    Share

    Colleen Klein has died.

    Her daughter, Lisa Pinder, posted the news on social media late Tuesday afternoon.

    Pinder says her mom was "forever the angel on my shoulder" and that Colleen and her late husband, former Calgary mayor and Alberta premier Ralph Klein "can rest easy together in eternity."

    Colleen was born in Victoria and grew up in B.C. and Ontario before moving to Alberta.

    She married Ralph in 1972.

    She was often at his side at events, including election nights during Ralph's time as mayor and premier.

    Colleen championed many charitable causes.

    She received an honourary doctor of laws degree from the U of C in 2002.

    She was 83.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News