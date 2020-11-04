Advertisement
Collision in northeast Calgary disrupts traffic
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 9:05PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 9:23PM MST
Traffic was disrupted Wednesday evening along McKnight Blvd. after a two vehicle collision
A traffic incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on westbound McKnight Blvd. at the intersection of Edmonton Trail N.E.
The police are on hand. The westbound lanes and the eastbound left turn lane are blocked.
There was no information available about injuries.
This is a developing story...