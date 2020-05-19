CALGARY -- Calgary police closed off 45th Street and 29th Ave S.W. following a two vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of 45th St S.W.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Calgary police are on scene, analyzing the crash. They ask that motorists avoid the area.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story....