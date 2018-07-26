An annual survey conducted to gauge how Calgarians feel about safety in the city is complete and the results show most are satisfied with the police service, but there is still room for improvement.

The Police Commission uses the results to find opportunities to improve service and to make decisions about the service’s priorities and budgets.

The majority of those surveyed say Calgary is a safe place to live and that they are satisfied with the services delivered by officers but that there needs to be more transparency and better training.

They also say services could be improved with an increased police presence and nearly half felt the service was inadequately staffed.

“So I’ve been with the police service, Calgary police service for 28 years and policing is a demanding environment. What you’re seeing in the survey is an emphasis on just how demanding that is. If you are overworked and understaffed, I don’t care what industry you’re in, that’s going to have a negative impact on your moral so absolutely it is something that we are looking at. We’re looking at all the time, whether it’s realigning resources to meet those shifting demands or doing work in a smarter way,” said Ray Robitaille, Acting Chief, Calgary Police Service

Calgarians identified residential break and enters, illegal drugs and vehicle thefts as a top crime and safety concern and want the financial investment for crime prevention and community partnerships increased.

The commission says people who had face-to-face interactions with police gave the highest ratings in the survey.

The research was conducted between March 15 and May 6, 2018 by Illumina Research Partners with a sample size of 1000 residents.

The results of the telephone survey are estimated to be accurate for the general population to within +/- 3.1 percent 19 times out of 20.

To view the full 2018 Citizen Survey Results, click HERE.