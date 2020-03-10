LETHBRIDGE -- After seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta Tuesday, community centres in Lethbridge are taking extra precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

“We increase the attention to detail, high touch points, door handles, specialty areas where traditionally a normal clean might get done once a week, now we might move (the cleaning) to every other day,” explained Ross Jacobs, marketing director at the YMCA.

The Lethbridge Public Library is also being proactive. As of today it has increased its number of hand sanitizer stations and is currently reviewing its pandemic plan.

However, despite the frenzy on social media, visitors do not seem to be overly concerned about contracting the disease. Jacobs explains people sometimes ask about the precautions the YMCA uses, but says at the end of the day, people understand they “are responsible for doing their part as well.”

Many community centres like the YMCA have also updated their cleaning routine. They now use hospital-grade disinfecting chemicals to sanitize their equipment.

Should someone unknowingly infected by COVID-19 come to the YMCA, Jacobs said they would sanitize everything, then re-open once every germ and viruses was killed.

The city is also working with provincial partners and health experts on its own plan to prepare for COVID-19. Although city officials say they are not prepared to comment on it just yet, they want to make sure clear, consistent and updated information is being shared with the community.