In the same vein as little free libraries, a cabinet was erected unceremoniously in the containR Park sometime in the last week offering warm attire, toiletries and snacks to people in need.

The sign affixed to the community closet in the 1000 block of 2 Avenue N.W. encourages people to ‘Take what you need, leave what you can’.

Officials with the Hillhurst/Sunnyside Community Association have not determined who is responsible for the collection of coats, boots, socks and razors but people who live in the area are lauding the efforts of the anonymous donor or donors.

“Any number of people can need it,” said Adam Kostiuk. “Anyone without a home over the holidays especially when it gets this cold.”

The pine cabinet is easily accessed by Calgary Transit passengers as the closet was placed in near proximity to the Sunnyside LRT station.

Debbie Newman, executive director of the Calgary Rehab and Drop-In Centre Society, says the cabinet is a wonderful idea as she sees a growing need for help within the city. She hopes to see the cabinets expand into other areas as it’s not just homeless Calgarians who could benefit from their contents.

“If you have houses like these setup in different quadrants of the city, it makes it easy for people to access these needed items,” said Newman. “I can’t wait to see where the next ones will pop up.”

With files from CTV’s Brad MacLeod