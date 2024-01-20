Community gathers Saturday to protest Glenmore Landing redevelopment
Dozens of Calgarians gathered in a southwest community today to protest a proposed development that would replace green space with high-rise towers.
A city committee voted last week in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" land near Glenmore Landing.
City administration is supporting the sale of the city-owned lands, which border a shopping centre on the corner of 14 Street and 90 Avenue S.W. includes building six high-rise towers.
The proposed development for the land includes six high-rise towers with space for around 2,700 residents.
Community members have organized to oppose the proposed project, saying the area's infrastructure and schools couldn't support such a large influx of people.
Alexia Minton is part of the Communities for the Preservation of Glenmore Landing.
She said residents are also worried about the loss of green space and the damage the development could pose to the wildlife corridor.
"We're worried that that's all going to vanish and this will just be another little city within the city of Calgary and that's not what we're interested in," she said. "We want it to stay as a park, because we all enjoy it."
The group was out demonstrating Saturday, calling on Calgarians to reach out to city officials with their thoughts on the proposed plans.
The week before, the city said it had received nearly 2,700 responses from the public. Only six were in favour of selling the land.
The land sale still needs to be voted through before any next steps can be taken.
