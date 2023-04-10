Community groups say displacement driving social disorder in Forest Lawn

Increased enforcement in the downtown is pushing disorder problems onto International Avenue, say community groups.

Private security hired by the business revitalization zone (BRZ) responded to 601 interactions in the first quarter of 2023; nearly twice the number for the same period in 2022.

"We are seeing upwards of about 33 to 35 people that have come from downtown," said Alison Karim-McSwiney, executive director of the International Avenue BRZ.

Karim-McSwiney says they're hearing from those displaced people that they are looking to get away from the increased enforcement pressure.

Police say many neighbourhoods around the city are reporting higher levels of social disorder calls, they say they want to know about it, but being unhoused is not a crime or reportable to police.

"It may be displacement or people may think its displacement," says District 4 Supt. Cliff O'Brien. "Phone us. Let us know where there's problems so that we can divert resources to those problem areas."

Residents say there has been more tent encampments and more petty theft from yards than usual.

But the issues go deeper than crime or poverty, says Larry Leach with 12 Community Safety Initiative. He says there are people who are obviously ill that need help that law enforcement is not really equipped to provide.

"Not somebody that's having a bad day, but somebody who's schizophrenic or somebody who is clearly diagnosable and we just don't have anywhere near enough supports in that," Leach said.