Community hall in New Brigden, Alta. burns down
A community hall in the east central Alberta community of New Brigden burned down Thursday.
The Oyen Fire Department said it responded just after eight a.m., but by the time crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and couldn't be saved.
Investigators will be on scene Friday trying to determine what happened.
Oyen fire chief Shaune Covitch said it was a devastating loss for the hamlet of New Brigden.
The community's children's Christmas concert was held there Wednesday night.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We feel safe': Ukraine teens find refuge in Canada
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country and found temporary refuge in Canada. One Canadian couple opened their home to help.
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
Canada's top doctor on preparing for the next battle with COVID-19, and future epidemics
Canada's chief public health officer says COVID-19 is still circulating at a "relatively high level" and other strains of influenza may surge in the new year. At the same time, governments need to invest in preparing for and preventing future epidemics, Dr. Theresa Tam says.
'Weather bomb' expected in Ontario, rest of Canada bracing for extreme cold, blizzards and freezing rain
Heading into the busiest travel period, Canadians are being advised by Environment Canada to postpone non-essential travel, as almost the whole country battles extreme winter conditions from cold to blizzard warnings.
Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.
Argentina group IDs 131st baby stolen during dictatorship
DNA tests have confirmed that a man was taken from his mother as a baby during Argentina's dictatorship, a human rights group said Thursday, increasing the number of this type of case to 131.
Missing 22-year-old found dead, Mounties in Metro Vancouver investigating
A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found dead.
These are Canada's most expensive ski resorts, according to a new survey
A new survey ranks Canada's 10 most expensive ski resorts based on the average cost of lodging for four nights, and three-day ski lift tickets for two people. These are the top contenders.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed US$250M bond, house arrest
Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried walked out of a Manhattan courthouse Thursday with his parents after they agreed to sign a US$250 million bond and keep him at their California home while he awaits trial on charges that he swindled investors and looted customer deposits on his FTX trading platform.
Edmonton
'Unlivable conditions': West Edmonton apartment residents without heat demand answers amid extreme weather
While it may be freezing outside, people living in a west Edmonton apartment say it's also unbearably cold in their building.
'Hoping to close the gap': Some clinical services offered at family-run pharmacy in Oliver
An independent Edmonton pharmacy has expanded the scope of services it provides to help increase access to primary healthcare.
'Pure shock': Thief swipes SUV, Santas Anonymous cash outside of Alberta arena
Christmas got a little gloomier for one Alberta family this week when their unlocked and idling SUV was stolen outside the arena in Evansburg, Alta.
Vancouver
B.C. drivers warned to stay off roads amid dire warnings about snow and freezing rain
Drivers across much of southern B.C. are being asked to avoid non-essential trips as snow and freezing rain threaten to close highways, knock out power and make travel dangerous.
Freezing rain expected to cause widespread power outages in Metro Vancouver
Some areas of Metro Vancouver could see widespread power outages from freezing rain, according to BC Hydro.
'True Canadian police chase': Suspect arrested after getting U-Haul stuck in snow
A suspect's getaway attempt was thwarted this week by the snow blanketing B.C.'s Fraser Valley, according to police.
Atlantic
Weather warnings blanket Maritimes as major winter storm approaches
Environment Canada issued weather warnings across the Maritimes Thursday afternoon.
Increasing calls to cover costly meningitis B vaccine
The Department of Health and Wellness said it's following the lead of Ottawa’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which hasn’t recommended provinces cover the shot.
P.E.I. budget update: Government revenue up by $240 million, deficit up by $2 million
Prince Edward Island's government says its revenues will rise by $238.6 million this fiscal year partly because it is collecting more in taxes than originally estimated.
Vancouver Island
Winter storm to bring more snow, freezing rain to Vancouver Island
Another winter storm system is bearing down on Vancouver Island as residents are still grappling with heavy snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures. Environment Canada upgraded its winter storm watches to winter storm warnings on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.
Tofino's Shelter Restaurant gutted by overnight fire
A popular restaurant in Tofino, B.C., was gutted by fire early Thursday morning.
Man charged after hit-and-run crash near Nanaimo injures woman, dog
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say a 34-year-old man has been charged after a hit-and-run crash sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries earlier this year.
Toronto
Winter storm warning in effect for Toronto ahead of Christmas weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Toronto saying that travelling will become "hazardous" on Friday and Saturday, impacting Christmas travel plans for many this weekend.
Shortage of antibiotics, children’s medications continue, Ontario pharmacists say
Ontario pharmacists say they are still experiencing a shortage of both over-the-counter cold medications as well as some oral antibiotics for children.
Here are the TTC bus stops being taken out of service due to the winter storm
The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is taking 41 bus stops out of service due to a major winter storm that is expected to hit the region.
Montreal
Schools in Greater Montreal closed Friday due to incoming winter storm
In anticipation of the winter storm heading to Quebec Thursday night, some schools in the Greater Montreal Area and other parts of Quebec have announced they will be closed Friday.
WEATHER WATCH
WEATHER WATCH | Major storm moving into Quebec Thursday night
A massive storm system, that is already causing travel chaos across parts of Canada and the United States, will be moving into Quebec tonight. The storm is set to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, pouring rain, freezing rain and powerful winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings that stretch from Ontario all the way out toward Atlantic Canada.
Celebrating 'the Canadian way': Father fights in Ukraine as mother, daughter spend first Christmas in Montreal
A mother and her young daughter who are spending their first Christmas in Montreal after fleeing Ukraine are having to reinvent a holiday they celebrated so differently back home.
Ottawa
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | 'Monster' storm bearing down on Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario ahead of a major winter storm expected to wallop the region during one of the year's busiest travel times.
Ottawa-area schools closed Friday due to winter storm
Ottawa English public and Catholic schools will be closed on Friday due to the major winter storm expected to bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for Christmas
While most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
Kitchener
Waterloo-Wellington preparing for major winter storm, blizzard over Christmas weekend
Environment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
U of G professor files $3M lawsuit against university
Byram Bridle, a tenured professor at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, has launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the university, a number of faculty and other individuals.
Accused in Kitchener homicide appears in court
Waterloo regional police say the suspect in a Kitchener homicide has been arrested in a “high-risk takedown” involving members of their emergency response team.
Saskatoon
Sask. construction firm fined for workplace fall that left a man quadriplegic
Dawson Block had no way of knowing when he walked onto the job site on the morning of Feb. 19 2021 that he wouldn’t walk off it.
Patient records of retired Sask. doctor found in dumpster
The Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner says a retired Prince Albert doctor needs to notify her former patients after piles of their former medical records were discovered in a dumpster.
One dead following Saskatoon motel fire
A fire that left one person dead at a Saskatoon motel was caused by “improper disposal of smoking material”, the fire department said.
Northern Ontario
Two Greater Sudbury men victims of murder at hotel
Police say two men from Greater Sudbury, ages 27 and 38, were the victims in the fatal shooting at a local hotel on Tuesday.
Winter storm disrupts travel plans in northern Ontario
The major snowstorm expected to hit the province this weekend is affecting Holiday plans across northeastern Ontario -- and the entire province.
Northern Ontario crossing guard honoured for keeping kids safe
A northern Ontario crossing guard is one of three across Canada to be honoured for going above and beyond for keeping kids safe.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg bagel shop owner an alleged 'high-ranking' member of drug trafficking network: court documents
The province is asking the court to seize and freeze the bank accounts of a man who owns a small bagel shop in Winnipeg, accusing him of being a 'high-ranking' member of a drug trafficking network.
'We need to fly home': Students stranded in Winnipeg airport amid flight cancellations
Flight complications sweeping across the country are making it difficult for people to come home for the holidays.
Winnipeg man charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was shot at a storage facility Tuesday night.
Regina
What you need to know about cancelled, delayed flights in Regina
Here's what you need to know about cancellations and delays at the Regina International Airport.
'Stretched so thin': Sask. paramedic sheds light on current EMS pressures
A paramedic who has worked in the Regina region for several years is sharing some firsthand experience to paint a picture of the pressures EMTs are facing.
'It's just water to me': Regina man still can't taste, smell due to long COVID symptoms
A Regina man is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 more than two years after testing positive.