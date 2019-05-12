Calgarians in the southeast community of Cranston came together on Sunday evening to remember the lives of Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah Sanderson.

The bodies of the single mother and her 22-month-old daughter were recovered on May 6.

Robert Leeming, a man Lovett had once been involved with, has since been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

On Sunday night, members of the Sanderson family organized a vigil to invite the public to pay tribute to the loss of young mother and her daughter.

A number of businesses in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood have also come together to provide support to the Lovett family through the fund that was established to help pay for their funerals.

All of the money that’s left over will be going to the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Dana Burrows, a family friend who set up the GoFundMe page, says the outreach and response almost doubled the original amount they had set and hopes the donation of the excess funds will do some good.

“We’re hoping that it doesn’t get forgotten.”

The plan is to close the page on Monday and refocus efforts on setting up a foundation in Jasmine and Aliyah’s name to further education about violence against women.

“This whole thing is about them and how we are failing women so monumentally as a society,” Burrows says. “We need to start educating people on first point of contact to whoever these women go to. Whatever your response is, that’s how they are going to react and how they are going to go about saving themselves.”

She adds everyone in the family has been blown away by the outpouring of support from people in the city and the rest of Canada.

“I don’t have words to describe it, it’s just so incredible. The love and support that the Lovett family is receiving from people is just amazing and the Sandersons too. They are suffering as well.”

Burrows remembers Jasmine and Aliyah as well.

“Jasmine was quiet, sweet; she was a really, really good mom. She loved that baby. She was pretty assuming and quite shy and just had a big, big heart.”

(With files from Brenna Rose)