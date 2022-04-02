Community members in shock as Calgary police investigate three separate homicides in 48 hours

Jal Acor Jal, 16, was found dead in a green space in Auburn Lake earlier this week. (Supplied/Susie Jal) Jal Acor Jal, 16, was found dead in a green space in Auburn Lake earlier this week. (Supplied/Susie Jal)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off the streets in one town out of fear that Russian forces might have booby-trapped them before leaving.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina