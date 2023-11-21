Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday

Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.

They face 12 charges under municipal business bylaws for operating without a business license and a fine up to $120,000.

The E. coli outbreak, which was declared on Sept. 4, closed 11 daycares, including six of Fueling Minds’ own daycares and five separate daycares.

The City of Calgary alleges the company did not have the proper license to service those other five.

Prior to the E. coli outbreak, the kitchen was flagged for numerous health violations, including food transportation concerns.

The source of the outbreak was meat loaf and vegan loaf, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

There were 446 E. coli cases, with 32 of those confirmed secondary cases.

Thirty-eight children and one adult were hospitalized.

Twenty-three patients had a severe complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and eight patients needed dialysis.

The E. coli outbreak was declared over by AHS on Oct. 31.