CALGARY
Calgary

    • Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday

    The Calgary company connected to an E. coli outbreak earlier this year is expected in court to answer licensing charges from the city. The Calgary company connected to an E. coli outbreak earlier this year is expected in court to answer licensing charges from the city.

    Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.

    They face 12 charges under municipal business bylaws for operating without a business license and a fine up to $120,000.

    The E. coli outbreak, which was declared on Sept. 4, closed 11 daycares, including six of Fueling Minds’ own daycares and five separate daycares.

    The City of Calgary alleges the company did not have the proper license to service those other five.

    Prior to the E. coli outbreak, the kitchen was flagged for numerous health violations, including food transportation concerns.

    The source of the outbreak was meat loaf and vegan loaf, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

    There were 446 E. coli cases, with 32 of those confirmed secondary cases.

    Thirty-eight children and one adult were hospitalized.

    Twenty-three patients had a severe complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and eight patients needed dialysis.

    The E. coli outbreak was declared over by AHS on Oct. 31.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison

    An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News