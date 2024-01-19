Composite sketch helps Calgary police identify man found dead in 2022

A composite sketch and the aid of the public helped Calgary police identify a man found dead in 2022.

In December 2023, the Calgary Police Service released a composite sketch of the man, whose body was found in a tent in northeast Calgary in August 2022.

Although an autopsy had determined the man’s death wasn’t criminal in nature, police had not been able to identify him and notify his family.

In a news release Friday, police said following their call for help in December, the public helped them identify the man.

“We thank the public and the media for their assistance in helping to advance this investigation,” police said in the news release.

Police have since notified his next of kin of his death.

Since the death was non-criminal, no further information will be released by police.