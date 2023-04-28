Composite sketch released of woman wanted in attempted break-in
Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a woman believed to be involved in an attempted break-in in the community of Kelvin Grove earlier this month.
A witness saw a man and a woman in a grey Acura MDX parked in the alley behind a home in the 900 block of Kerfoot Crescent S.W. at around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
It's alleged the man tried to break into the home, but stopped when the woman, who was in the driver's seat, honked the horn to alert him someone was watching.
The man got back into the vehicle and the pair left.
Investigators found signs someone had tried to force their way into the empty home through the door leading into the garage.
Police have identified one of the suspects, but are asking the public for help in identifying the woman.
She is described as having black hair and was wearing black and gold sunglasses with a black long-sleeved T-shirt.
Anyone with information on the incident or the woman's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
