CALGARY -- A Calgary woman is facing charges of fraud and breach of conditions after staff at a Lethbridge business became suspicious of someone trying to return items over the weekend.

Police were called to a store in the 3100 block of 26th Avenue N. on Saturday for reports a woman was trying to return goods using a forged receipt.

The woman left the store before police arrived but was pulled over nearby on suspicion of breaching release conditions.

Police searched the suspect's vehicle where they seized a computer, printer and stolen receipt paper, along with more than $2,500 in stolen property and about 100 receipts from stores across the same chain of businesses in central and southern Alberta.

Kristie Constantinoff, 35, is charged with:

Theft under $5,000;

Two counts of breach of conditions;

Fraud under $5,000;

Two counts of possession of stolen property;

Possession of forged documents;

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and;

Uttering a forged document.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4.