Concern for missing senior’s well-being has Calgary police asking for public assistance

Calgary police need your help finding a city senior who went missing from Scenic Acres on Monday.

Greg Polkowski left his home in the 0-100 block of Schiller Crescent N.W. around 7:20 p.m. and he hasn’t been seen since.

Police issued the following description of the 72-year-old on Tuesday afternoon:

180.5 cm (5’11”);

90 kg (198 pounds);

Blue-eyed; and

White-haired with

A goatee and moustache.

He was last seen wearing:

A black winter jacket;

Blue jeans; and

A black toque.

Anyone with information about Polkowski’s whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.