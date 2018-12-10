The city will permanently close a pedestrian underpass that runs under Glenmore Trail this week after safety concerns were brought forward by police about consistent criminal activity in the area.

The underpass is located east of Macleod Trail, beside the LRT tracks, and officials say routine checks of the area identified it as a location for drug use and social disorder.

Officials say only about 14 people per day use the underpass so closing it was the ‘best course of action.’

Work to close the underpass will get underway on Tuesday and will take a few days.

The north sidewalk ramps and the south stairway and sidewalk will remain open so pedestrians can cross the LRT tracks.

The city says nearby businesses have been notified and signs will also be posted to inform people of the closure.