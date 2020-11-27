CALGARY -- We'll skip past the science lessons today – lots to talk about!

Environment Canada has named this well: an atmospheric river persists today across western Canada. A ridge-trough setup today may produce gusts of 110 km/h in the deep southwest of our province.

That value may push up to 130 km/h this afternoon. It's pumping a lot of moisture into the B.C. interior, with a few zones dealing in 20-35 cm of snow on our side of the boundary, too; the Icefields Parkway will be a treacherous drive, as gusts there will create poor visibility.

Otherwise, there are snowfall warnings for Hinton and Grand Cache.

Calgary remains high and dry with our gusts, as the headline states, kicking around at 40 km/h, which with sunshine could bring us close to 10 C (but not quite.) This still doesn't eliminate any records, but it's not a bad way to kick off the last weekend in November.

Tomorrow, we live the "ridge" portion of the ridge-trough setup, and move on to that second end – that means tomorrow's temperature will likely drop through the day, though we recover back to westerly wind aloft thereafter: above-normal temperatures will make a comeback again.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny, windy this afternoon

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low 1 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny, trending down!

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Tuesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Are birds from Calgary just made of tougher stuff? At long last, the migration. Tony sent us this great shot!

