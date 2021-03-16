Advertisement
Confederate flag flown in Calgary park
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:02PM MDT
Someone flew a confederate flag Tuesday in southeast Calgary. Police have alerted the Hate Crimes unit to launch an investigation.
CALGARY -- Calgary police confirmed Tuesday that someone flew a confederate flag in the area around Reader Rock Garden in southeast Calgary.
The flag was photographed flying early Tuesday evening. By the time Calgary police arrived on scene, the flag was in the trash.
Police seized the flag and have alerted the Hate Crimes unit to launch an investigation.
There are currently no suspects.
Calgary city councillors took to social media later Tuesday evening to condemn the incident.