CALGARY — Corporate leaders from across Western Canada are meeting with indigenous businesses this week, aiming to forge partnerships in the natural resources, construction, manufacturing and retail services sectors.

Darrin Jamieson, CEO of Tsuut’ina Businesses, said the conference is an opportunity to push for First Nations to have full participation in the Canadian economy.

“We believe that business development that aligns with our cultural values is a key driver to sustainable economic growth,” he said.

“The Tsuut’ina Nation have always been a hardworking people. Our vision is focused on building a prosperous future.”

Tsuut’ina Nation businesses include:

Tsuut’ina Mechanical Services

Sarcee Gravel Products

Redwood Meadows Golf and Country Club

Tsuut’ina Energy

The nation also operates the Small Business Initiative (SBI) program to encourage entrepreneurship and growth of indigenous businesses.

They are among the over 60 businesses taking part in the three-day trade show being held at the Tsuut’ina Grey Eagles Resort and Casino.

The indigenous economy in Canada is valued at more than $30 billion. It is expected to reach $100 billion in the next five years.