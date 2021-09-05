CALGARY -- Business owners and event organizers say new provincial health restrictions – and subsequent Alberta Health exemptions – have led to a "messy" weekend in the province.

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney reimplemented some pandemic measures after COVID-19 cases shot up in August.

One of those measures was a 10 p.m. alcohol service curfew on licensed establishments.

Saturday morning, word broke that multiple rodeos in rural Alberta had been granted exemptions from that rule. Later in the day, exemptions had been given to 14 more venues.

One business owner involved referred to the situation as "a disaster."

STAMPEDE SERVICE

Events in Ponoka, Airdrie and Cochrane were given a liquor service green light due to, according to an Alberta Health spokesperson, "the (events') importance to the local economy and community."

The three rodeos were all listed as "open-air" gatherings.

Two other events in Innisfail and Benalto posted on social media that they too received exemptions, but Alberta Health says that wasn't the case.

When reached by phone Saturday evening, the mayor of Ponoka told CTV News that he hadn't yet received a formal exemption, but that the stampede would be proceeding as usual because it was a special event and because a curfew would be "impossible" to enforce.

Rick Bonnett believed Friday's rules had "grey area" that was tough to follow.

He also said he had spoken to multiple, unspecified MLAs about the curfew.

It's unclear when the original three exemptions were granted.

PRIDE ORGANIZERS SCRAMBLE

When news of the exemptions reached Calgary Pride organizers, the situation shifted.

Those hosting events at participating venues told CTV News they too believed an exemption was warranted, but hadn't been offered one from the province.

Just before 9 p.m., that changed.

Alberta Health reached out to Pride to grant a late alcohol curfew exemption for Saturday and Sunday at 14 Calgary venues.

CTV News acquired a copy of that exemption order, signed by Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Dickens, Twisted Element, Broken City, The Ship and Anchor, Infiniti Ultra Lounge, Civic Tavern, Pin Bar, Ol' Beautiful Brewery, The Radiant, Pure Pride Entertainment, Bar Patricia, The Backlot, Texas Lounge and The Palace were all included in the ruling signed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

But by the time the exemption came down Saturday, some venues say they were unable to host guests later than 11 p.m. on such short notice.

Pride organizer Elliot Rae Cormier says other venues couldn't even be reached in time to get the word across.

"It is late for a lot of venues tonight as they have already adjusted their show schedules and shifts for their staff," Cormier wrote to CTV News.

"But we are hopeful that this makes a difference for Sunday, Sept. 5, which is the traditional Calgary Pride Parade day."

A request to Alberta Health for the exemption timelines was not returned.