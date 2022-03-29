Confusion over who makes up chief and council on Piikani Nation

A group of nine band members from the Piikani Nation in southern Alberta say they are now the new chief and council after a petition earlier this year garnered 700 signatures.

A handful of those members protested Tuesday outside the Courts Administration Service building in Calgary, where lawyers were arguing a federal case on their behalf to determine whether it is a legitimate takeover.

“We're in distress because the people who are the leaders today are just moving without the people,” said Glenda Pard, who was acclaimed for the proclaimed new council.

It’s one of two court cases the group, along with the chief and council elected in January 2019, are divided over.

An Alberta Court of Queen’s bench injunction is trying to determine whether the nine-member group can call itself the rightful council.

The petition called for a new elected leadership group, citing concerns the current council were not looking out for the best interests of the First Nation.

Members claimed they had not seen their elected representatives in more than a year, alleging council mishandled finances and failed to consult with members around financial deals.

Nine people were nominated for the positions available and all were acclaimed in January, led by Roderick North Peigan as chief.

The self-acclaimed group says Dianna North Peigan, who started the petition, met with elders who then signed off on a resolution, putting her in charge as chief electoral officer.

But the current chief calls it a fraudulent election.

“Ms. North Peigan is not the chief electoral officer,” said Chief Stanley Grier in a council update posted Jan. 21.

“She claims that she has been appointed chief electoral officer by a resolution of elders on Jan. 8.”

Stanley, who did not respond to a CTV request for comment on Tuesday, has said no elders signed off on Dianna North Peigan becoming the CEO because they remain "neutral."

Stanley added he had not seen or received the petition in January in accordance with the election bylaw.

The self-acclaimed council also feels council has passed its expiry date, as an election should have been called three years after the 2019 vote.

In 2014, the First Nation voted in favour of a referendum that would see council terms shrink from four years to three.

The group says the referendum vote result was in favour, but Grier says otherwise.

“The question reducing the term of council for four years to three years did not pass,” he said.

“We took the stand, to stand up against corruption, to stand up to seek fairness, to seek justice,” said Vanessa One Owl, a member of the self-proclaimed group who was named as a councillor.

“They're leaving our nation open and basically vulnerable for the government to come in and do whatever they want to do, without the members having a voice or having a say.”

When asked to clarify the results of the 2014 referendum, band members at the Piikani First Nation administrative office did not respond.

Grier says there will be an election scheduled for January 2023, which marks the end of the four year election cycle.