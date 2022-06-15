Consecutive days of damaging wind in Calgary keep city crews busy

Wind gusts of up to 75 km/h in parts of Calgary are once again keeping city crews and arborists busy.

Wednesday afternoon's blustery conditions come after strong wind on Tuesday downed trees and created power outages for approximately 4,850 customers.

From early Tuesday afternoon until around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the city received 115 reports of hazardous wind damage.

"Exceptionally busy for the Calgary Fire Department. Crews were running to all sorts of wind-related incidents, many for trees down, hazards on the roads, construction material being blown off of buildings," said Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department.

"In addition, there were electrical hazards. So, when some trees came down, they also took down power lines and damaged electrical boxes, and we also had five lightning strike incidents yesterday.

"We did anticipate that there would be wind-related calls, and as always, we respond as quickly and as safely to all of the emergencies in the city that Calgarians expect us to respond to."

If you see a downed tree on city property, or some heavy debris blocking a roadway, you're asked to report it by calling 311.

People can also take a picture of the downed tree and report it through the 311 app.