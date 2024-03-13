'Consistency is the biggest key for me': Wranglers forward William Stromgren finding his way

Calgary Wranglers forward William Strömgren was selected by the Calgary Flames in the second round of the 2021 NHL entry draft.

This is his first full season in the American Hockey League, and as you can imagine, it's taken him some time to adjust.

"I would say yes, it's a different game," said Strömgren.

"The ice is smaller and everything changes. The tempo of the game is much higher here and you've got to be quicker and there's more battles you have to win.

"The game is completely different."

Like father and son

Not only was it a different game for Strömgren, he was also living in a different country.

Luckily, he had goaltender and fellow Swede Oscar Dansk take him under his wing.

His teammates joke it's like a father and son relationship, as Dansk is 30 years old.

Dansk says it's been beneficial to both of them.

"If that's the case, he's a crazy son," laughed the veteran goaltender.

"He keeps me loose and he likes to joke around. I think sometimes I get a little too serious, so having a guy like (Strömgren) around myself, I think it's good for me. It keeps me smiling."

"He's definitely older than me, but he's a good guy," laughed Strömgren. "I like that guy, he's fun to be with."

Turning his game around

Strömgren started the year with just six points in his first 41 games.

In his last 11, he has three goals and five assists.

Strömgren says consistency has been the key for him.

"Not having these big mounds and big valleys, (I) just try to be on a good level of the game," he said.

"Some games you're better, and some games you're going to be a little worse, but I think the consistency is the biggest key for me."

Having patience with young players

Many fans want instant results from draft picks, but it's important to remember they're still kids. The AHL is a development league, and you have to be patient with prospects.

Wranglers head coach Trent Cull says it takes time to develop most of these players and everyone is different.

"Everybody takes time and everybody takes a different path," Cull said.

"Everyone seasons and matures, and I think we can all say that as humans at different rates right. So I think (Strömgren) has taken advantage of the opportunity that's been given."

Of late, Strongrem has been playing on a line with Ben Jones and Adam Klapka, and the trio has been developing some chemistry.