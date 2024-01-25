Consistent trend ahead with both highs and lows above freezing
Calgarians are navigating wet and slushy roads and icy sidewalks, as well as the more extreme effects of this freeze-thaw cycle.
Chinook winds are helping to evaporate some of the moisture and much of the energy of the incoming solar radiation has been dedicated to the melting process. But, as more snow melts and a strong ridge of high pressure moves in from the Pacific, both the daytime highs and overnight lows are expected to be even higher.
The average daytime high in Calgary for late January is between -3 C and -2 C, with an average overnight low of -15 C.
With the exception of Friday, the overnight lows for the next seven days will not only be warmer than the average daytime high, but by the middle of next week those lows won’t even dip below freezing.
Zonal flow in the upper patterns will produce warm and consistent conditions for the Prairies, but the further east you go the most unsettled the weather will get.
A deepening trough in the upper levels is expected to pull some polar air south, with that low tracking to the southeast and drawing up Gulf and Atlantic moisture into central and eastern Canada.
As the diurnal cycles reach their low point overnight, some of that moisture is likely to fall as freezing drizzle and freezing rain, similar to what has happened already this week.
Meanwhile Calgary will be basking in the sunshine. Between the sun and wet roads, now would be a great time to stock up on windshield washer fluid.
