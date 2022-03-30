Construction begins on accessible rail car at Heritage Park

Right now it's a rusty flat bed rail car covered with aged and broken wooden planks but soon it will become a beautiful rail car for guests, matching others pulled by the steam locomotive at Heritage Park.

Dominic Terry is the strategic communications manager at the park and says the steam train is one of the most popular attractions. The accessible rail car project is made possible by a federal government grant of $438,750.

"This rail car is extremely old," he said. "It's the last one of its kind in existence right now so it's nice to be able to have it so that when a project like this comes along that we can use it."

Ben Brown is the chief engineer at the park and is in charge of all things related to its railway. He says the rail car came from a small railway in the Crowsnest Pass.

"It is the Morrissey, Fernie and Michel railway car 53 flat deck," said Brown. "More often than not, they started out as boxcars, and through their use and abuse were kind of whittled down into flat decks is kind of the last stage of life of a rail car."

All the wooden planks covering the top of the deck have to be removed so Brown and his team can inspect the steel structure underneath to make sure it's sound.

"It's in pretty good shape," he said. "We're going to get it exposed, give it a light sandblasting, take a look from there and then determine what the next steps will be providing it's the absolute best foundation we can build underneath."

Once that's done other trades can get involved to complete the top portion of the accessible rail car and that part of the project is still on the drawing board.

"There's going to be a lift that goes into it," said Terry. "The doors will be bigger to be able to accommodate wheelchairs or needed mobility necessities, it will look a little bit different but our constructors will capture the spirit of the time."

The project is expected to take about a year to complete and is hoped to be ready for opening day of 2023.

"We're so excited to be able to build this rail car for our guests that have mobility issues," said Terry. "To be able to get them around the park so they can experience the things that everybody else gets to experience has been a long time coming for sure."