It’s been about 10 years since the first stretch of the city’s ring road was opened to the public and now the end is finally in sight.

The Alberta government announced on Thursday that work on the final section of the Calgary ring road, running between Highway 8 and the Trans-Canada Highway, is scheduled to begin next year.

“Finishing the west leg will finish the ring road,” said Premier Rachel Notley. “It will include more than nine kilometres of six and eight-lane divided freeway, six interchanges and a total of 24 bridges.”

It will also reconstruct a section of the Trans-Canada Highway and widen Stoney Trail from the Bow River to Scenic Acres.

Notley says the route will mean better traffic flow in Calgary and across the entire region.

“It will mean better traffic safety as it helps to reduce congestion on Calgary’s roads. It will mean improved travel for commercial haulers going across Alberta and beyond our borders. It will mean an economic boost for Calgary, allowing faster, better routes into and out of the city.”

Transportation Minister Brian Mason says construction of the southwest section of the ring road is well underway and is on schedule and on budget.

“As soon as that’s wrapping up we are going to begin construction hopefully before the end of 2019 if not in 2020 for sure.”

The extension will be built in three pieces that are focused on a new bridge set to be built over the Bow River.

“North of the bridge, south of the bridge and the bridge itself,” said Mason. “Those will be contracted separately. The objective here is to break it up a little bit to make sure more companies are in a position to bid.”

Mayor Naheed Nenshi calls the news about the ring road very important for all Calgarians, who have seen lots of changes in the city’s road network in recent months.

“Last summer we opened five new interchanges across the city, we built out our road network in many, many ways. We worked with the province on the southwest ring road, something that the people have been working on for only 70 years and is now in place and going.”

He says that with a complete ring road, Calgary will enjoy a much more efficient system of travel.

Nenshi also called the ring road more of an investment in people than anything else.

“These are actually investments in people because they are investments in people’s quality of life. The worst possible way to spend time is to be stuck in traffic. That’s time that’s stolen from your work, from your family and from your life. This is an investment in people’s time; it’s an investment in people’s lives.”

The project is being funded by a commitment made in Budget 2018 of $2.2B for ring roads in Edmonton and Calgary. Once complete, it will provide more than 101 km of free-flow traffic around the city.

It is scheduled to be completed in 2022.