Construction on Exhibition Park's Agri-Food Hub in Lethbridge on track for spring 2023

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Exhibition Park may look a bit different the next time you visit.

The new Agri-Food Hub set to open in spring 2023 is beginning to take shape.

Exhibition Park expects the hub to become the premier centre for conventions and trade shows in southern Alberta.

It’s estimated the new hub will generate $90 million each year for Lethbridge’s economy.

“We're adding that component of the tourism economy and bringing people into Lethbridge so we can drive that economic development and economic activity in a different way,” said Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge and District Exhibition CEO.

Lethbridge-based Ward Bros. Construction was contracted to build the hub.

Project director Bill Scales says aside from some supply chain issues, the process has gone smoothly.

“It's been really good. We're fortunate enough to have really good trades on the site and we've got a really good team here at Ward Brother's as well. We had a great summer weather-wise as well (and) we took advantage of that,” Scales said.

But there are still challenges ahead.

Construction crews have been busy getting the site ready for winter in hopes of avoiding any delays caused by prolonged cold and snow.

“It's really about closing in the openings. So getting the building envelope closed in. But even the openings where we have doors and windows, once we have smaller kind of areas to fill in, it's easier to temporarily board those things in,” Scales said.

Everyone involved with the project is thrilled to see it approaching the finish line.

The idea for the hub dates back to 2002, when the first feasibility study was held.

After a series of design changes and community engagements, Warkentin hopes it can become a community gathering place.

“Ultimately, what you see is built off of feedback from our community,” Warkentin said.

“So you'll see places to come and just experience the building. Places to come rest, places to grab a cup of coffee, a place to enjoy Henderson Lake and Henderson Park in a different way than you've been able to.”