A new construction project is underway to upgrade an interchange and widen a section of Glenmore Trail and officials say the changes will help move traffic through the area once the Southwest Ring Road is complete.

The $35 million project will see Glenmore Trail, between 37 Street and Crowchild Trail S.W., widened from four to six lanes.

A new pedestrian bridge will also be added over Crowchild at 54 Avenue and the old bridge, near 55 Avenue, will be removed once the new bridge is ready to use.

Officials say it is one of 29 major transportation construction projects that will be undertaken by the city this year to improve the infrastructure network.

“This project is one of several city-led projects to connect Calgary's road network to the ring road and will accommodate changes to traffic volume and patterns that are expected after the opening of the Southwest Ring Road,” said Julie Radke, Manager of the city’s Ring Road Integration program in a release.

The Glenmore Trail/Crowchild Trail interchange will also be upgraded and the city says people will still be able to access nearby businesses during the construction period.

“As the project moves forward, we are coordinating detours and lane closures with other projects in the area, staging as much work as we can during off-peak commute times to minimize impacts over the rush hour, and will make a temporary roadway alignment on Glenmore Trail in order to keep two traffic lanes open in each direction,” said Syed Ali, Project Manager in a release.

Crews are working on removing the existing median so traffic can be detoured to the south side of the road while they work on the north side.

Construction on the project is expected to be complete by the fall of 2019.

For more information on the Glenmore Trail widening and interchange upgrade, click HERE.