The ongoing bridge maintenance on Crowchild Trail, atop the Bow River, is expected to be completed this fall but inhospitable weather could see the project stretch into 2020.

In a statement to CTV, the City of Calgary confirmed the bridge construction project will continue in the weeks, and potentially months, to come.

"The work happening over the river will continue through the fall and may spill into 2020 depending on weather. As we complete bridge maintenance and traffic flow improvements through the coming months, commuters can expect lane shifts and re-alignments along northbound and southbound Crowchild Trail."

Construction on Crowchild Trail north of the Bow River, between Memorial Drive and 5th Avenue Northwest, is nearing its completion.

The Crowchild Trail upgrades began in the fall of 2017 and, according to the City, has a project budget of $87 million.

For updated information on the construction projects, visit Crowchild Trail Upgrades