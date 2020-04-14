CALGARY -- Construction is scheduled to begin in September on five schools across the province, with classes expected to start in the fall of 2022.

The province is moving forward with tender packages for the design and construction of four, K-9 schools and one K-4 school, located in:

Calgary (one K-4 public school)

Edmonton (one K-9 public school and one K-9 Catholic school)

Cochrane (one K-9 Catholic school)

Legal (one K-9 Francophone school)

Cost of construction is budgeted at $100 million and the projects are expected to create up to 560 jobs.

“Continued investment in public infrastructure projects like the construction of these five schools is an integral part of the government’s economic stimulus package to invest in needed infrastructure and get Albertans back to work," said Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda in a release.

"We are working hard to identify shovel-ready projects, accelerate processes and get construction underway as quickly as possible.”

Schools in Alberta were closed last month and classes are now being done online as part of efforts to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The projects are part of a provincial announcement last fall to build 15 new schools in Alberta.