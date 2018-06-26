Motorists in southwest Calgary will soon be driving into more road construction when the city officially kicks off the Bow Trail Southwest widening project Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m.

It will include adding an eastbound and westbound lane between Old Banff Coach Road and 85th Street Southwest.

The project will also see pathways on the north and south side of Bow Trail to Old Banff Coach Road and Strathcona Boulevard extended to allow for better walking and cycling connections between the communities, the speed limit will be reduced to 60 kilometres an hour on Bow Trail and a pedestrian signal crossing will be installed at 77 Street Southwest, about 800 metres east of 85 Street Southwest, to help improve community connections.