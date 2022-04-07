Construction underway on $17.5M wildlife overpass east of Canmore

Wildlife will soon have a new place to cross the Trans-Canada Highway safely.

Construction is underway on a new wildlife overpass, just east of Canmore, near Lac Des Arcs.

It will be the first wildlife corridor in the province to be built outside of Banff National Park, and will be called the Bow Valley Overpass.

About 30,000 vehicles travel through that stretch of road every day, with an annual average of 69 vehicle-animal collisions in the area.

In 2019, seven elk were killed in a single incident when a semi hit them.

The overpass is anticipated to reduce crashes dramatically.

"We welcome each and every one that comes here to get to their destination on the highways of Canada," said Chiniki Chief Aaron Young Thursday. "We welcome them. At the same time, we will say respect that we must respect one another, especially our animals."

"The overpass will not only increase safety for wildlife," said Alberta transportation minister Rajan Sawhney, "but it will save thousands of dollars each year in property damage caused by collisions."

There will also be 12 kilometres of fencing to guide animals to the overpass.

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

The $17.5 million project will create 102 jobs.