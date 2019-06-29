For the rest of the Canada Day long weekend, crews will be doing some upgrade work on 17 Avenue in southwest Calgary and the work will cause some traffic tie ups.

City crews are working to replace the aging sewer and water lines at 17 Avenue and 14 Street S.W.

It's the last major intersection scheduled for the work, part of a project that began three years ago.

The closure is expected to be cleared by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

City officials say the entire project is on schedule to be completed by late September or early October.